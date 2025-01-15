'Ismein Koi Jhoot Nahi Hai...': Kartik Aaryan Confirms His Relationship Status

Kartik Aaryan, like many celebs, often stays in the limelight for his relationship status. After being linked up with his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star has often stayed mum on whether he is single or dating. He has now cleared the air on his relationship status. Know what he said.

'Ismein koi jhoot nahi hai...': Kartik talks about his relationship status

During the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, Kartik Aaryan shared, “Main single hun, poori tarah single hun. Pakka, sau takka.” When asked if he has taken inspiration from his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue, Kartik laughed and denied it, before adding, “Wakt mera filmon mein jaa raha hai, isliye time nahi mil raha hai. Aur baar baar, it's like aap same hi office mein baar baar jaa rahe ho. So I think aapko kahin aur jaane ka mauka nahi mil raha hai, kisi aur se milne ka mauka nahi mil raha hai. Toh main single hun poori tarah se, ismein koi jhoot nahi hai.” Pointing at his scruffy beard, which could be his look for an upcoming movie, the actor further joked that he even looks single.

