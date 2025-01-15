Published 22:49 IST, January 15th 2025
'Ismein Koi Jhoot Nahi Hai...': Kartik Aaryan Confirms His Relationship Status
After being linked up with his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star has often stayed mum on whether he is single or dating.
Kartik Aaryan, like many celebs, often stays in the limelight for his relationship status. After being linked up with his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star has often stayed mum on whether he is single or dating. He has now cleared the air on his relationship status. Know what he said.
'Ismein koi jhoot nahi hai...': Kartik talks about his relationship status
During the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, Kartik Aaryan shared, “Main single hun, poori tarah single hun. Pakka, sau takka.” When asked if he has taken inspiration from his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue, Kartik laughed and denied it, before adding, “Wakt mera filmon mein jaa raha hai, isliye time nahi mil raha hai. Aur baar baar, it's like aap same hi office mein baar baar jaa rahe ho. So I think aapko kahin aur jaane ka mauka nahi mil raha hai, kisi aur se milne ka mauka nahi mil raha hai. Toh main single hun poori tarah se, ismein koi jhoot nahi hai.” Pointing at his scruffy beard, which could be his look for an upcoming movie, the actor further joked that he even looks single.
Kartik signs his new movie after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik's new film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy, has also been announced. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed the actor's 2023 hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. It will release in 2026. The leading lady of the movie has not been announced yet but many are linking Sharvari of Mujya fame to the project. The actress will also be seen in Alpha, opposite Bobby Deol and Alis Bhatt.
