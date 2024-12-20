It’s Official! Vikrant Massey Is NOT Retiring! Actor Confirms At Republic Bharat Sangam

Vikrant Massey confesses the reason behind his retirement post, clarifying that he is not quitting but just taking a break at Republic Bharat Sangam. He admitted feeling "very nervous" the night before meeting PM Modi, whom he referred to as a "superstar," and watching The Sabarmati Report with him. He mentioned this experience as one of the reasons for his post, which was misunderstood. He also shared that his wife scolded him over the confusion.

Vikrant Massey shared the real reason for his ‘retirement post’

Vikrant Massey shared his thoughts openly at Republic Media's Sangam Summit when asked about his Instagram post hinting at retirement. Broken But Beautiful actor said, “retired to bhot dur ki baat hai but tired aap keh sakte hai kyoki jysy maine us tweet mai likha bhi hua hai ki genuinely apke log k pyar se pechle kuch saal bht ache rahe. Chahe vo 12th fail ho chahe vo sector 36 ho…mai apko thoda sa context dunga, yeh 2 dec ki raat ko maine yeh tweet kia kyoki agle din maninya pradhan mantri meri film dekhne vale the mai bht nervous tha Mujhe neend nahi arahi thi kyunki desh kai PM Modi and iss desh kai sabse bade superstar meri film dekhne wale hai and that's why he was nevous"

He further said, “I realise that after this(doing Sabarmati Report) I have to make myself better only, everyone was watching Sabarmati report, so the idea behind the post was to take a break, go back home, thoda home sick bhi tha but to make better myself as an actor.”

He further hinted at his future plans, saying, “I don’t believe in overnight success, Anupam Kher ji is one of those people who have inspired me. He has done more than 500 films. I also want to do films like him. Meri journey abhi shuru hui hai mai break lera hu retire nhi hora mujhe bhi 550 film karni hai, I also want to do that.”

Vikrant Massey speaks about his dream biopic

Vikrant shared that he would like to do a biopic on Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami . "He has had the guts to stand out tall all these years. The things he has gone through over the years have been inspirational for the people. The way he has stood out, the way he has stood for the truth, and the way he has represented the larger audience is inspiring.”