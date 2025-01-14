Jaideep Ahlawat Recalls Being Offered Typecast Roles After Paatal Lok, Raazi, Admits Being Out Of Work For Years

Jaideep Ahlawat is all geared up for the second season of Paatal Lok. The actor who has been part of several critical acclaimed films including Gangs of Wasseypur and Three of Us shared how he did not get much work despite being praised for his performance in Raazi.

Jaideep Ahlawat on not getting work post Raazi

In a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter India, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “A time comes when you need to do something and you get a good role. It gets out with people liking it but you still don’t have work. After Raazi, I didn’t have work. And you are like, what’s wrong?. Everybody is praising it. Everybody is talking about the role”.

File photo of Jaideep Ahlawat in Raazi | Source: Instagram

Jaideep further added, “The scripts that were coming my way were almost the same. Everybody wants me to play an IB (Intelligence Bureau) officer and RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) officer, but I didn’t want to do that. I had just done it”. Jaideep Ahlawat revealed on being offered similar roles as cop. He said, “Like after Paatal Lok, I got hundred of scripts of cop. Heights were like (when people tole me ), sir, it’s a mixture of Paatal Lok and Mirzapur. I was like What?Yeh kya hai?.But then everybody wants that thing”.

File photo of Jaideep Ahlawat | Source: IMDb

He concluded by saying that how actors try to fit in to live in a society. “There are groups of actors, they live in a certain society or a group or a gathering or a friend circle. And after sometime, they all think alike. If there are four-five people going to the gym, everybody will follow that. If four of them are doing theatre, everybody follows them. So, they don’t see themselves as a unique personality, most of the time. Everybody is scared, and everybody is trying to do that will make them famous. It becomes important for many to look like an actor in this city. I see so many boys who roam around in the city wearing gel in their hair all the time…”.

What do we know about Paatal Lok 2?

The season two of Paatal Lok brings back Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary and his subordinate Imran Ansari who is now his senior. The new season will also bring back Ishwak Singh and fresh entries Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag.

Poster of Paatal Lok 2 | Source: IMDb