Janhvi Kapoor Rings In New Year With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya At Tirumala Temple | WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor often snapped visiting Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. This year too, the Mr & Mrs Mahi actress made her first visit to the temple with Shikhar. Several photos and videos from their recent visit are going viral on the internet. The actress has also shared her photos on social media offering a closer glimpse of her OOTD.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara

On early Saturday, Janhvi and Shikhar were snapped at Tirumala. She was surrounded by her security personnel and fans. She acknowledged the presence of her fans as she greeted them with a smile while exiting the Tirupati temple.

(Janhvi Kapoor at Tirumala Temple | ANI)

Her OOTD was a traditional half saree - blue lehenga paired with matching choli and violet dupatta. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery. Shikhar, on the other hand, was sported mundu and patka.

Earlier today, the actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle that show her looking vibrant in the traditional ensemble. The last slide shows the actress enjoying the prasadam of Tirumala.

Janhvi Kapoor made a special appearance in Shikhar Pahariya's 2024 photo dump album

On January 1, 2025, Shikhar Pahariya shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle. The carousel features memories from 2024, capturing special moments of his with close friends and family. In one of the photos, Shikhar and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen enjoying quality time with their friends at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration last year. Another picture shows Janhvi relaxing on a traditional swing while cuddling her dog.

"Grateful for all that I could be, for all that I could see and all that I could do. Praying for more strength, foresight, wisdom and opportunity going into 2025," an excerpt from the caption read.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?