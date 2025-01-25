Isko Kissne Hero Banaya: Trolls Attack Junaid Khan For His Awkward Dancing At Loveyapa Pre-release Event

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for their forthcoming movie Loveyapa, helmed by Advait Chandan. As the release date is nearing, they are busy promoting their movie across the country. Post one such event, an influencer took to her social media to drop an appreciation post for the actor and their movie. Soon after she dropped the post, netizens flooded with comments targeting Junaid and suggesting that he needed to think of different options as a career.

In the movie, Junaid and Khushi play each other's love interest, who wants to get married. However, Ashutosh Rana, who plays Khushi's father adds a twist to their romantic life when he asks them to exchange their phones and thus begins to unearth bitter truths about each other. It is their first movie which will be hitting the theatres, earlier their respective movies The Archies and Maharaj were released directly on OTT.

Junaid Khan gets massively trolled by netizens

A user Diyaa Purohit took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video dancing with Junaid and Khushi. In the caption, she wrote, "The sweetest people!!! All the best for the film @khushikapoor #junaidkhan !!! thank you @ravanspeaks and @missmalini for this amazing event!! 7th Feb night plans are set!!"

Soon after she shared the post, several users dropped trolling comments, but some backed Junaid and said that he is made for historical and periodic roles and not as a romantic hero. A user wrote, "Lol... Kisne yeh ladke ko hero banaya... Circus wala entertain chal raha hai... No expressions.... N banda kitna darrpok hai... No confidence at all in anyone... Bloody Nepotism." A user wrote, “After seeing Junaid I start respecting Arjun Kapoor.”

Another wrote, "Ye boney ki ladki jhaadu lagane laayak bhi nhi hoti agar boney ki bauni naa hoti." A third user wrote, "If these 2 can become hero I can also." A follower wrote, "Cringe fest".

A section of the internet came out in his support. A user wrote, "Maharaj movie kitne achi thi ye konse role me a gye." Another wrote, "He might be the sunny deol of this era. Terrific actor but lacks dancing skills and that’s okay, cuz he’s building on his own." A third user wrote, "To be frank Junaid isn't ment for this Bollywood Chutiyapa.. I hope he works on better scripts. Don't get caught up in this Mess again.."

This is not the first time Junaid has been trolled for his appearance in Loveyapa.

When Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor danced at Loveyapa promotions left the internet aghast

A few days ago, a clip from the movie's pre-release event went viral on the internet showing the duo performing on the title track, leading to incessant trolling. Their awkward chemistry and conscious personalities grabbed netizens' eyeballs. While some compared their performance to a school's annual day event, others stressed that the two just don't have the essential oomph factor for the film industry.

A user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “They both would fail Science terribly as there is practically no Chemistry whatsoever!” Another flocked to their defence and wrote, “Junaid and Khushi look quite nervous here, common guys it's their first film let's not be too harsh on them.” Another person agreed and mentioned, “They are just shy and nervous. Both have done quite well in the actual song.”Appreciating Junaid, a user wrote, “He was good in Maharaj more serious role. This doesn’t seem like it’s natural for him.”

A user penned a strong note against Bollywood giving opportunities to nepo kids. The comment read, “They have no aura or stage presence. Bollywood needs to stop launching star kids with no talent with bad scripts.”