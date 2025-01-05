Junaid Khan Opens Up About Losing Out Laapataa Ladies To Sparsh Shrivastava: Kiran Rao Said He Is Better...

Kiran Rao’s involvement in cinema over the past few years has been immense. But her directorial venture for Laapataa Ladies not only received critical acclaim, but was also India’s official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, recently opened up in an interaction that instead of him Sparsh Shrivastava was chosen for the lead role.

Junaid Khan on Kiran Rao choosing Sparsh Shrivastava over him

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid Khan shared, “You would have seen me in Laal Singh Chaddha because I tested for it, along with Kiran Rao. She played my mother. We shot 7-8 scenes for the film over four days, amounting to about 20 minutes of footage. It was a test for me as well. Papa wanted to see how I dealt with the material. Ultimately, it didn’t work out, largely due to budget reasons. It was a very expensive film to put a new person in.”

File photo of Kiran Rao | Source: IMDb

Junaid further shared, “Laapataa Ladies was a very different scenario. I did a screen test for the film, but Kiran just said, ‘Sparsh Shrivastava is better for the part,’ and I agree with her. He was better suited for the role”. However, Junaid also also stressed on one thing that despite him not being cast for the film, it didn’t affect his relationship with Kiran Rao. He said, “Our equation is very good. She is a very fun and warm person, and we get along great.

What’s next for Junaid Khan?

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat. The road to release was not easy as days before the premiere, the movie was barred from streaming on Netflix after a petition by a group of businessmen who argued that the film could potentially offend the religious sentiments of the Vaishnav community. The movie, originally scheduled to release on June 14, premiered on June 21, 2024.

File photo of Junaid Khan | Source: IMDb