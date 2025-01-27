Kangana Ranaut Begins With The Shooting Of Tanu Weds Manu 3 After Debacle Of Emergency, Shares Photo From Set

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency, where she played the titular role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie had a low performance at the box office in India and as of January 22, the movie managed to gross ₹15.36 crore in India and ₹17.44 crore at the worldwide box office. Now, days after the release, the actress has begun shooting her next movie which is the third installment of Tanu Weds Manu.

Kangana Ranaut starts shooting for Tanu Weds Manu 3

The actor, also the BJP MP from Mandi, shared a post on her Instagram Story featuring the clapperboard of the currently untitled film. The clapboard reads "Date Jan 25, Day... Scene No: 25... Shot 10... Take 1." The text on the image reads, "Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set," clapboard emoticons.

Tanu Weds Manu is a hit franchise that co-stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The first part was released in 2011, following the positive response Aanand L. Rai decided to make the sequel titled, Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) which became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2015. The movie grossed a total of ₹255.3 crore globally against the budget of ₹39 crore.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency bombed at the box office