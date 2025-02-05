Kangana Ranaut Invites Deepika Padukone As First Guest To Her Himachal Cafe After Calling Her Dark-skinned Actress

Kangana Ranaut has been donning many feathers in her cap. She is an actress, director and producer. And now she is all set to add another feather to her cap as she is venturing into a new business. The actress turns restaurateur with her new cafe - The Mountain Story - situated in the lapse of Himalayan mountains. She took to her social media to announce the same and invited Deepika Padukone as her first guest. Obviously, there is a connection behind her invitation. Her invitation came just days after she called Deepika a dark-skin actress.

Why did Kangana Ranaut invite Deepika Padukone as her first guest?

Kangana Ranaut has achieved her childhood dream of opening a cafe. The actress took to her Instagram handle to offer a peek into her cosy little cafe that gives traditional Himachali vibes and nothing else. Later, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a clip of an old interview where she was accompanied by several actresses, including Deepika. In the video, the host asks, "10 years from now, what would you like to be doing?” To this, the Gangster actress replied, "I'd like to open a restaurant where I'd like to have the world menu. I've eaten all over the world, and I'm carrying amazing recipes. I'd like to have a very very beautiful, little cafeteria somewhere. I'm very good with food."

On hearing this, Deepika got excited and said, "I'll be your first client” before both the actresses laughed off. However, Kangana has achieved what she wished for and now she is inviting the new mother to her cafe. Sharing the video, she wrote, "If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me." She also tagged Deepika and wrote, "You should be my first client.”

(A screengrab from the story | Image: Instagram)

Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at actresses who have reportedly taken skin-lighting treatments?

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Monalisa and praised the viral sensation for her natural beauty, calling her “an internet sensation.” Highlighting the glamour industry’s bias towards lighter skin tones, she wrote, “I can't help but think, do we have dark dusky Indian tone female representation in the glamour world anymore? Are people loving young actresses how they loved Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha, Deepika, or Rani Mukherjee?”

(A screengrab from the story | Image: Instagram)