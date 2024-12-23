Published 23:32 IST, December 23rd 2024
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Blake Lively's Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Justin Baldoni: Even In Hollywood...
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to pen a note reacting to the ongoing fiasco between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
As Hollywood grips with serious allegations levied by Blake Lively On It Ends With Us Co-star and director Justin Baldoni, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to react to the same. The actress, known for not mincing her words, called the incident ‘worrying and shameful’. The Queen fame also drew parallels from the Hema Committee Report in the Malayalam film industry that recently exposed systematic abuse in Mollywood.
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
On December 23, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to re-share a post from a foreign media publication. The actress shared a post by Blake Lively's brother urging netizens to read articles detailing the ‘ruthless and nefarious smear campaign’ aimed against his sister. Along with the post, she penned a note expressing dismay over the entire situation.
Sharing the post, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Even in Hollywood women who refuse to compromise, they are maligned and their careers are destroyed its not just Bollywood similar report called Hema Committee had come out about the Malayalam film industry, it is worrying and shameful."
Blake Lively accuses It Ends With Us co-star and director of harassment and smear campaign
Blake Lively has accused her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie and a subsequent effort to “destroy” her reputation in a legal complaint. In the complaint, Lively accuses Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by Baldoni and a producer on the movie. The plan, the complaint said, included a proposal to plant theories on online message boards, engineer a social media campaign and place news stories critical of Lively.
Baldoni enlisted publicists and crisis managers in a “sophisticated, coordinated, and well-financed retaliation plan” meant to “bury” and “destroy” Lively if she went public with her on-set concerns, the complaint alleges. “To safeguard against the risk of Ms. Lively ever revealing the truth about Mr. Baldoni, the BaldoniWayfarer team created, planted, amplified, and boosted content designed to eviscerate Ms. Lively’s credibility,” the complaint states. “They engaged in the same techniques to bolster Mr. Baldoni’s credibility and suppress any negative content about him.” The complaint also says Baldoni “abruptly pivoted away from” the movie’s marketing plan and “used domestic violence ‘survivor content’ to protect his public image.” “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media,” attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement. Freedman represents Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives.
