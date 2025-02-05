Kangana Ranaut Receives ‘Final Warning’ From Mumbai Court In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Report

Seems like actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has come under fire after she failed to attend the meeting in regard to Javed Akhtar’s defamation case. The Bandra court in Mumbai has reportedly given last warning before issuing a non-bailable warrant against her.

Why did Kangana Ranaut skipped the meeting for the Javed Akhtar defamation case?

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut failed to attend the session due to parliamentary commitments. Her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has reportedly informed the same in Bandra court. But, advocate Jay K Bharadwaj who is representing Javed Akhtar has filed an application requesting a non-bailable warrant against the actress. In the application, it has been cited that the Queen actress was absent from around 40 key court dates. The Magistrate has then directed Siddiquee to respond to the application formally and gave Kangana ‘one last chance’ before going ahead with the warrant.

File photo of Kangana Ranaut | Source: IMDb

All about Kangana Ranaut-Javed Akhtar defamation case

Kangana Ranaut's legal tussle with Javed Akhtar began in 2020, when the actress spoke about an alleged meeting with the veteran lyricist from 2026 during a televised interview. Akhtar claimed that Ranaut had tried to defame and damage his "immaculate reputation" when she named him in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Kangana Ranaut in 2021 had filed a counter-complaint for criminal intimidation and insult to modesty against Javed Akhtar before a magistrate's court. She cited a 2016 meeting with the writer at his residence in Mumbai, where he allegedly tried to intimidate her into apologising to a co-star.

File photo of Kangans Ranaut and Javed Akhtar | Source: X