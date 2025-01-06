Search icon
Published 11:59 IST, January 6th 2025

Kangana Ranaut Shares Emergency Trailer, Says 'Story Isn't Just About A Controversial Leader'

Kangana Ranaut, who also serves as director and producer on the film, said she is looking forward to its release on January 17.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kangana Ranaut stars as former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in Emergency | Image: X

Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut shared the trailer of her much awaited film "Emergency" on Monday, calling the journey to the release of the political drama a long one "filled with challenges".

Starring Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the film missed out on its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification .

"Emergency" was mired in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

Ranaut, who also serves as director and producer on the film, said she is looking forward to its release on January 17.

"I'm glad that our film 'Emergency' will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn't just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant," the actor-BJP MP said in a statement.

"Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones," she added.

Ranaut shared the trailer of the film on her X handle.

She captioned her post as: "1975, Emergency - A Defining chapter in Indian History. Indira: India's most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #EMERGENCY plunged it into chaos."

"Emergency" delves into the emergency that was imposed by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath.

"As we mark 50 years since the 1975 Emergency, this film isn't just a historical retelling—it’s a reflection on the resilience of democracy and a tribute to those who fought to protect it. 'Emergency' is a cinematic milestone that challenges audiences to question, engage, and remember the cost of freedom," added producer Umesh KR Bansal.

"Emergency" also stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade in the role of a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

