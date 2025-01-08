Kangana Ranaut Would Have Liked To Release Full Version Of Emergency, Says CBFC 'Completely Removed Some Episodes Of History'

Kangana Ranaut makes her second directorial attempt with the biographical drama Emergency. The actress essays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film that will release on January 17. Initially scheduled to hit the big screens in November 2024, the film was caught in a tussle with the CBFC leading to a delay in release. The certification board finally allowed the release ofthe Kangana starrer with certain cuts and modifications.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to CBFC cuts in Emergency

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie Emergency, has reacted to the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) mandate of removing certain portions from the film. The actress spoke with IANS, and shared that as a director, she would have liked the film with the original narrative. However, she said that she accepted the decision of CBFC.

Official poster of Emergency | Image: IMDb

Kangana told IANS, “I would have liked the full version to come. But with the cuts, there is no issue, because it's not like the film was made to mock someone. It's not like that. It's fine. They completely removed some episodes of history. And the fact that it doesn't impact my film, in a way, it is a testimony of that, that it doesn't matter”. She further mentioned, “The story is very much intact. The message of the film is very much intact, which is patriotism. So I don't think it has affected the larger narrative. But if they had shot it, there must have been a reason for it”.

Emergency marks the second directorial of Kangana Ranaut

The film is set during the Emergency in the 1970s imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most spoken-about chapters in Indian democracy. Kangana Ranaut wrote, directed, and headlined the film, which marks her second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency | Image: IMDb

The film features a powerful ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Each actor plays a pivotal role in bringing the era's nuanced political and personal dynamics to the screen. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films and Renu Pitti, Emergency has its music composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with dialogues and screenplay crafted by Ritesh Shah. The film is set to release on January 17.