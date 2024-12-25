Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn And More Bollywood Celebs Pen Birthday Wishes To Anil Kapoor As He Turns 68

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 68th birthday on Tuesday. On this occasion, prominent B-town celebrities including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Sonam Kapoor among others extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor.

Anil Kapoor is known for films and web series like Beta, Taal, No Entry, 'Animal', 'The Night Manager' and 'Pukar', 'Mashaal', 'Tezaab' and many more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, actress Kajol shared a picture of Anil Kapoor and wished the actor 'Happy Birthday.'

"Wishing the evergreen @anilskapoor, a birthday filled with joy, laughter and endless energy."



The duo starred together in the hit 1999 film 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.'

Ajay Devgn lauded the 'Beta' actor for always being full of energy and charm. He shared a candid photo of themselves in which Ajay is seen standing with folded hands while Anil talks in the background.

"Always bringing the charm and energy! Waise kitne saal ke huye?" wrote Ajay Devgn while sharing the snap through his Instagram handle.



Kareena Kapoor Khan also extended her birthday wishes for the actor. Sharing a monochrome photo on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday to the absolute best. Such an inspiration now and always love you Anil Ji..Subedaar"



Rakul Singh Preet wished the actor 'great health' in the coming years and wrote, " Happy Birthday, Anil Sir! May you continue to thrive, enjoy great health and find fulfilment in all your endeavours. Here's to many years of success and happiness"



On the occasion of his 68th birthday, evergreen actor, 'Anil Kapoor' surprised his fans by sharing the first look of his upcoming film 'Subedaar'.

The poster shows the intense look of the 'Animal' actor, giving fans a glimpse of his intriguing role.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "A special day calls for a special announcement! #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon."

'Subedaar' features Radhikka Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

In this action drama, 'Subedaar' Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers. (ANI)

