Kareena Kapoor Denies Paparazzi Pictures Of Taimur And Jeh At Randhir Kapoor's Birthday Bash, Video Goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor attended the 78th birthday party of her father Randhir Kapoor in Mumbai with her kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. After the attack on Saif Ali Khan, this was the first family event that the actress attended with her family. Saif was reportedly also present but avoided paparazzi appearance. Kareena, meanwhile, denied pictures of her kids to the paparazzi and posed solo, requesting the shutterbugs to “leave” after ing her photos. Others present at the event were Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Neetu Kapoor with Alia Bhatt 's daughter Raha. The Kapoor fam-jam looked promising as veteran actor Randhir celebrated his special day with his wife Babita Kapoor and family.

Kareena Kapoor ed at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash | Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor keeps it comfy and chic in a white shirt and denim

Kareena attended her father's birthday gathering a month after the attack on Saif Ali Khan during a break-in at their Satguru Sharan building in Bandra. Saif has been recovering well and was snapped without his arm cast and bandages on the neck during a dubbing session earlier this week. His next release is Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and the film will stream on Netflix.

Amid work commitments, the family made a joint appearance at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash. His elder daughter Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, new comer Zahan Kapoor, who made an impressive debut in this year's release Black Warrant, Reema Jain, Shloka Mehta with kids and others arrived in style. A cute snap showed Neetu Kapoor coming in with Raha Kapoor, who was dressed in a white dress.

Celebs at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash | Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash | Image: Varinder Chawla

Randhir Kapoor turns 78

Part of the Kapoor family, he is the son of actor–filmmaker Raj, grandson of actor Prithviraj and the brother of late actors Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. His acting career, which began as a child artist, failed to take off and he retired. Randhir has been married to actress Babita since 1971, with whom he has two daughters, actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Randhir and Babita Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla