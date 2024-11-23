Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 34th Birthday In Goa With Close Friends, Inside Video Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, turned a year older on November 22. He celebrated his birthday in Goa and even shared beautiful bunch of scenic pictures from Goa. His best friend Shareen Mantri Kedia, who is a producer congratulated him by sharing a video of him.

Film Producer Shareen Mantri’s birthday wish for Kartik Aaryan

Shareen Mantri Kedia took to Instagram to share a video of Kartik Aaryan in which he can be seen playing guitar. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, Happy Birthday, my multi-talented friend…..Here’s to many more years of laughter, memories and a bond that only grows stronger with time. Wishing you all the happiness and success in the world.”

Seeing the video, some fans even speculated that he might be practicing for his upcoming movie Aashiqui. One user wrote, “He’s learning how to play a guitar, means he’s definitely playing a singer of rockstar or musician in his next movie with Anurag Basu”. Another user wrote, “Can we clone him and make multiple copies so each of us can have one personal Kartik Aaryan?”. “He knows how to play guitar too awwww”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Shareen Mantri Kedia is a film producer best known for Anandi Gopal, Satyaprem ki Katha and Lost. She has worked with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha and is very good friends with him. She often posts pictures and videos with him on social media.

Kartik Aaryan and Shareen Mantri Kedia | Source: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan’s 34th birthday celebration in Goa

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 34th birthday this time in Goa and gave a special treat to his fans. The actor took to Instagram to share videos and pictures from the destination. In one of the pictures, he could be seen gazing over the setting sun and he wore a breezy pink shirt which he paired it with white pants.

In another video Kartik Aaryan has shared, he can be seen taking a dip in the sea with setting sun in the background.