Kartik Aaryan Channels His Inner Allu Arjun, Strikes Signature Pushpa 2 'Jhukega Nahi' Pose | VIRAL Video

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on December 5 and became the biggest opener of 2024. The actioner was a big heap before the release and still continues to sweep across the country. Recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan joined the craze with a new rugged look while channelling his inner fan moment with Allu Arjun's iconic character resemblance.

Is Kartik Aaryan’s rugged look inspired by Pushpa 2?

On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai after watching Pushpa 2: The Rule. Engaging playfully with the paparazzi, the Chandu Champion actor hinted that his new style took inspiration from Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, in Sukumar's popular Telugu action thriller series.

In a viral video, Kartik appears in a casual outfit, sporting a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, sneakers, and a cap. During the photo session, when the photographers praised his look, he responded by mimicking Pushpa’s iconic “Jhukega nahi” gesture, revealing the source of his style inspiration.

Pushpa 2: The Rule craze not only in Bollywood but also in the Indian cricket industry

A few days ago, an Indian cricketer shared a short video on his Instagram stories featuring his friends. In the video, Singh is seen performing Allu Arjun's iconic hand gesture at a gym. Several celebrities have praised the movie, and Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh referenced Pushpa 2: The Rule during his Chandigarh show, reciting its popular dialogue.