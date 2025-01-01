Search icon
Published 18:16 IST, January 1st 2025

Kartik Aaryan Debuts Fresh Look As He Visits Siddhivinayak Temple On New Year's Day, Video Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai following the conclusion of 2024. The actor debuted a new look for the occasion.

Kartik Aaryan | Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan has had the best year of his career in 2024. The actor gave his carer best with the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. To conclude the year and warmly welcome the next one, he visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Videos and photos of the actor from the temple visit are viral online.

Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak temple on the first day of 2025 

Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on the first day of 2025. The actor arrived at the temple premises early in the morning to seek divine blessings. The temple is revered among the fans and Kartik is particularly known to visit frequently.

 

Kartik Aaryan spotted at Siddhi Vinayak | Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan spotted at Siddhi Vinayak | Image: Varinder Chawla

For the temple visit, Kartik Aaryan debuted his new look. The actor was spotted with a beard and long hair. He is reportedly, preparing for his next movie for which he has donned the new look. Fans of the actor were delighted to see the fresh change.

When netizens suspected Kartik Aaryan's rugged look was inspired by Pushpa 2

On December 25, Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai after watching Pushpa 2: The Rule. Engaging playfully with the paparazzi, the Chandu Champion actor hinted that his new style took inspiration from Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, in Sukumar's popular Telugu action thriller series.

In a viral video, Kartik appears in a casual outfit, sporting a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, sneakers, and a cap. During the photo session, when the photographers praised his look, he responded by mimicking Pushpa’s iconic “Jhukega nahi” gesture, revealing the source of his style inspiration.

 

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:16 IST, January 1st 2025

