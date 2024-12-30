Kartik Aaryan Thinks He Is Better Than Allu Arjun? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actor Reacts To Fan Post, Sparks Debate

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recent hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film became the highest-grossing movie of his career. days after the release, the actor has seemingly reacted to a post comparing him with Allu Arjun. For the unversed, Kartik featured in the film Shehzada (2023) which was a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Kartik Aaryan reacts to a fan post comparing him with Allu Arjun

While Kartik Aaryan has just delivered the biggest hit of his career, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is set to become the biggest movie in Indian cinema. The actioner is the highest-grossing Hindi film. Amid this. a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Unpopular opinion but #KartikAaryan is a far better actor than #AlluArjun.”

The post made on December 28 by a user named Shifa on X has already got 443 likes and 87.4k views. However, it was the like by Kartik Aaryan himself that raised eyebrows. The X user also made a follow-up post sharing a screenshot of Kartik's like on their post, expressing gratitude. This has sparked a debate online. While fans of Kartik Aaryan seem to concur with the opinion, other social media users claim that success has gotten into his head. Netizens pointed out that Allu Arjun has given the biggest hit in the history of cinema and Kartik Aaryan has a long way to go in that respect.

When Kartik Aaryan featured in the remake of Allu Arjun's movie

Kartik Aaryan being compared to Allu Arjun is not new. The actor had previously led the remake of Pushpa 2: The Rule fame's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screens in 2020 and was a commercial hit. The film was the highest-grossing Telugu movie of the year and of all time, upon release. It was also the second-highest-grossing Indian film in 2020. However, the same success was not replicated in the remake.

Kartik Aaryan in a poster of Shehzada | Image: IMDb