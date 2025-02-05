Search icon
Published 09:53 IST, February 5th 2025

Khushi Kapoor Opens Her Career With Bollywood's Three Khans, Who Is Her Next Co-Star? Netizens Speculate

Owning 2025, Khushi Kapoor has already checklist many career goals, including one working with the three Khan kids of Bollywood, all while facing online trolls.

Khushi Kapoor Opens Her Career With Bollywood's Three Khans - Find Out | Image: X

Khushi Kapoor is in the centre of gossip town due to many reasons. After making a grand debut with The Archies in 2023, the young Kapoor diva is all set to take over the big screen with a coming-of-age rom-com titled Loveyapa, which releases this Friday (February 7). Owning 2025, Sri Devi’s daughter has already checklist many career goals, including one working with the three Khan kids of Bollywood, all while facing online trolls. Netizens are now curious about her next.

Khushi Kapoor's films with three Khan kids

Khushi Kapoor started her acting career with The Archies on Netflix in 2023. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film launched several young actors, including SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Khushi, Suhana, and Agastya formed the central trio, and their characters got much of an attention.

The Archies poster | Image: X

A year later, Khushi Kapoor signed Nadaaniyan, co-starring with Ibrahim Ali Khan who is Saif Ali Khan’s elder son and making his acting debut. Directed by newcomer Shauna Gautam, the young-adult romance will premiere on Netflix, though the release date remains unconfirmed. The first song, Ishq Mein, has already been released.

Nadaaniyan poster | Image: X

In addition to her Netflix projects, Khushi will debut on the big screen with Loveyapa which is set to release on February 7. She stars opposite Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s elder son. Like Khushi, Junaid’s debut film, Maharaj, was a direct-to-digital release. Directed by Siddharth P. Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films, it premiered on Netflix in 2024.

Loveyapa poster | Image: X

At just 24, Khushi Kapoor has already collaborated with the next generation of Bollywood’s most renowned families or we can say three New-Gen Khans. While the release date for her next project after Nadaaniyan is yet to be revealed, netizens are curious to know who would be her next co-star.

Who is the next co-star of Khushi Kapoor?

Taking their curiosity to Reddit, netizens have been speculating about her upcoming project. One user commented, “Salman going to adopt someone so Khushi can have a 4th movie.” Another claimed, “My sources from the industry have confirmed, that Bhoi is launching Shera with Khushi for Bodyguard 2.” 

Khushi Kapoor's first 3 movies are with 3 Khan's Kids. Is it intentional? Who is her next co-star?
byu/Janaab_e_Marvel_3000 inBollyBlindsNGossip

A third user humorously added, “Her next co-star should be Taimur because we really need a break from her for a while!” While excited netizens share their theories online, there has been no official announcement about her upcoming venture or her co-stars.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:53 IST, February 5th 2025

