Kriti Sanon-Kabir Get Family's Stamp Of Approval? Actress Attends Rumoured Beau's Relative's Wedding

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship from the beginning of this year. Speculations gained strength when leaked photos from the actress’ Greece vacation featured her enjoying her birthday with Kabir along with other friends.

Kriti Sanon’s viral pic from Kabir Bahia’s relative’s wedding

The photo which is now going viral on social media, can be seen Kriti Sanon is all smiles. The Crew actress is looking stunning as ever in a blue ethnic suit and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses. As soon as the photo went viral, fans flooded the comment section.

Recently on Kabir Bahia’s birthday, Kriti Sanon had shared a selfie with him for her Instagram story. Along with the picture, she wrote, “"Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!”.

Kriti Sanon's birthday post | Source: Instagram

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia’s relationship timeline

It all started when rumours of Kriti Sanon dating Karan Bahia surfaced when a fan in Greece photographed them at an open-air restaurant. the duo. The rumoured couple had celebrated Diwali together with Diwali family. Kriti Sanon also shared pictures on Instagram which went viral within no time. In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she was seen posing with her sister Nupur and Karan Bahia. This is the first time the actress has shared a photo with Karan on social media.

Kabir Bahia with Kriti Sanon | Source: Instagram