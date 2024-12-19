Published 13:58 IST, December 19th 2024
Laapataa Ladies Director Kiran Rao Reacts To Film's Exit From Oscars 2025 Race
India's official entry Laapataa Ladies, in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies which was India’s official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards is now out of Oscars race. Director Kiran Rao has now reacted to the the film’s exit from the Oscars run.
Kiran Rao on Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars run
Kiran Rao took to her Instagram stories and shared a post. Along with the poster of the film, she wrote in the caption, Thank you for your love and support, Laapataa Ladies”.
Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, the movie was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. Set against the backdrop of rural India, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train.
Aamir Khan Production express their view on being out of Oscars 2025 race
The producers of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions, have opened up about the film’s exit. In a statement, Aamir Khan Productions said, “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film.”
“To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film. We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards. For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey,” the statement further read.
Updated 13:58 IST, December 19th 2024