Laapataa Ladies Director Kiran Rao Reacts To Film's Exit From Oscars 2025 Race

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies which was India’s official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards is now out of Oscars race. Director Kiran Rao has now reacted to the the film’s exit from the Oscars run.

Kiran Rao on Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars run

Kiran Rao took to her Instagram stories and shared a post. Along with the poster of the film, she wrote in the caption, Thank you for your love and support, Laapataa Ladies”.

Kiran Rao's post | Source: Instagram

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, the movie was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. Set against the backdrop of rural India, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train.

Aamir Khan Production express their view on being out of Oscars 2025 race

The producers of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions, have opened up about the film’s exit. In a statement, Aamir Khan Productions said, “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film.”

Poster of Laapataa Ladies | Source: IMDb