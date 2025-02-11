LEAKED: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot A Romantic Boat Scene For Param Sundari In Kerala

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are all geared up for their upcoming film Param Sundari. The duo who are busy shooting in Kerala, were seen having a gala time and also posed with fans for selfies. The pictures from the sets have now gone viral.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Kerala diaries! Pictures from sets of Param Sundari go viral

Since past few days, several pictures from the sets have been doing rounds on social media. A post shared was shared by BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit has been leaked. In one of the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra were seen enjoying a boat ride at Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhora in Kerala | Source: Reddit

In another pictures, the Shershah actor was seen posing with fans for selfies on the sets of the film.

Earlier, a video was leaked on Reddit in which the two actors were filming at Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala. The clip showed the duo were seen having a chat before Janhvi getting up and walking away.

What do we know about Param Sundari?

In December 2024, Maddock Films announced the film and shared the first look of Param Sundari. Along with poster, the caption read, “North ka swag, South ki grace- two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari”.

File photo of Param Sundari | Source: IMDb