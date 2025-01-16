Life As Usual For Bollywood: Despite Attack On Saif, Emergency And Azaad Makers Host Screenings, Industry Biggies Attend

On January 16, the nation woke up to the jolting news of a ‘burglary attempt’ at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The intruder stabbed the Devara actor multiple times leaving him seriously injury. His eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed him to the Lilavati Hospital at 2:30 am. After multiple surgeries, the doctors miraculously saved the 54-year-old's life and his family thanked God for the narrow escape. However, business returned to usual for the members of the film industry by the evening of the same day. Makers of upcoming movies - Emergency and Azaad held their film screenings in Mumbai today. Several bigwigs and actors who have been co-stars of Saif Ali Khan, attended the event, raising questions on the camaraderie in the industry.

Bollywood biggies attend screenings of Emergency, Azaad

Both Emergency and Azaad will hit the big screens on January 17. As per the norm, the makers of the movie held a special screening for industry insiders the night before the release, January 16, irrespective of the deadly attack on Saif Ali Khan. The cast and crew of the films, as well as their family members, attended the premieres.

Kajol snapped at Azaad screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut , Anupam Kher at Emergency screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut, who is mostly vocal about burning issues, arrived at the screening of her directorial Emergency. She was accompanied by veteran actor Anupam Kher. Interestingly, the movie was also shown to the CM of Maharashtra earlier in the day. Following the premiere, the CM addressed the media and spoke about the safety concerns following Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, however, even then Kangana Ranaut, who shared the screen with Khan in Rangoon, chose to keep quiet in the matter.



Ajay Devgn snapped at Azaad screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Boney Kapoor snapped at Azaad screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn's nephew Amaan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are all set to make their debut with the movie Azaad. As a result, the actors also attended the premiere of the movie. Ajay Devgn's wife and actress Kajol was also seen posing happily for the paparazzi on the red carpet. While his son Arjun Kapoor met with the Kapoor-Khan family to check on Saif Ali Khan, Boney Kapoor attended the screening of Azaad. Others in attaendcae were Mouni Roy, Zaid Khan, Ramesh Turani and Piyush Mishra.



Saif Ali Khan's health update after attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine, an audacious attack that raises intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub. The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh’s room around 2.30 am.

As police questioned guards and house helps and concern mounted, doctors said he was on a “100 per cent recovery path”. It was a narrow, miraculous escape. A 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital said. "He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine," the hospital's chief operating officer Dr Niraj Uttamani told PTI. Khan had been shifted to the ICU and could be moved out to a room in a day or two, he said.