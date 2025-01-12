Published 11:12 IST, January 12th 2025
Los Angeles Wildfire: Preity Zinta Is 'Heartbroken' At The Devastation Of City, Says 'We Are Safe As Of Now'
Preity Zinta thanked the fire department, firefighters and others who are helping to save lives and property in Los Angeles due to wildfire.
Los Angeles Wildfire: Preity Zinta, who resides with her family in LA, has assured her fans that she is safe "as of now". The veteran actress lives in the city with her husband Gene Goodenough, their twin children, and in-laws. According to the US media reports, the wildfires, which began earlier this week, are still out of control and are expected to be among the costliest natural disasters in the history of the United States.
Preity Zinta pens an emotional note
Taking to her X handle, Preity penned an emotional note that reads, “I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us.”
She continued, “I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now.”
“My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, fire fighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone," she concluded.
A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on January 7, forcing above 30,000 residents, including celebs, to leave the place. Numerous videos of the fire have been doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone concerned. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.
What's next for Preity Zinta?
She will be next seen in Lahore 1947, a period action film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film co-stars Sunny Deol. Initially planned to release on January 26, it has been now pushed to June 2025 due to post-production works.
