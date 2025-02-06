Loveyapa Box Office Prediction Day 1: Junaid-Khushi's Film Eyeing 2025's Lowest Hindi Opener Tag, Thanks To Badass Ravi Kumar

Loveyapa Box Office Prediction Day 1: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com Loveyapa, directed by Advaid Chandan, is all set to release on February 7 as Valentine's Week kicks off. Both Junaid and Khushi's first releases, Maharaja and The Archies respectively, were OTT releases and the two actors are now ready to test their mettle at the box office. Releasing alongside it is Himesh Reshammiya starrer badass Ravi Kumar which has grabbed more screens and has generated more hype, setting the stage for a tough box office battle over the "week of love".

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan star in Loveyapa | Image: X

Loveyapa looking at very low opening-day figures

Described as a “tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter”, Loveyapa is the story of a young couple (Khan and Kapoor) whose lives take a turn as unspoken secrets come to light after they exchange their mobile phones. Reportedly, it is the the remake of Tamil hit Love Today. According to Pinkvilla, Loveyapa is releasing on 1200 screens nationwide. Ahead of its theatrical debut, it managed to sell around 5000 tickets in advance, indicating a low audience interest.

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan | Image: X

The opening day figures could land in the range of ₹1-1.20 crore, thus making the film one of the lowest Hindi grosser of 2025 so far, even below Azaad (₹1.50 crore). However, the numbers could be better given the word of mouth and early reviews.

Loveyapa lagging behind Badass Ravi Kumar