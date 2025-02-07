Loveyapa Vs Love Today Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood Remake Or Original, Which One Scored A Bigger Opening?

Loveyapa Vs Love Today Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan's son Junaid and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor marked their big screen debut with the comedy-drama Loveyapa. The light-hearted film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today (2022), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana. Love Today was a sleeper hit and exploded after it received good word of mouth. Meanwhile, Loveyapa arrived amid poor anticipation and will rely on good reviews and viewers' patronage to do well at the box office. Here's how much it earned on its opening day.

Loveyapa released on February 7 | Image: IMDb

Loveyapa box office collection day 1

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa collected ₹1.15 crore according to early estimates. The projected opening day figure was not more than ₹1.20 crore and the film will look to do better business in the coming days to score a decent first weekend collection. Audiences, it seemed, were more interested in watching Himesh Reshammiya starrer action comedy, set in the 80s, titled Badass Ravi Kumar, which touched the ₹3 crore mark on its opening day.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in a still from Love Today | Image: X

Some re-releases have also eaten into the business of Loveyapa. In comparison, the original film Love Today collected ₹2.45 crore on day 1 from its limited release in Tamil. Its worldwide collection stood at ₹83.55 crore.

