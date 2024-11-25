Published 15:02 IST, November 25th 2024
Malaika Arora Dating Again After Breakup With Arjun? Shares Cryptic Note On 'Relationship Status'
Malaika Arora opened up about her relationship status on social media after Arjun Kapoor confirmed breakup during an event in Mumbai.
Ever since Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora during a pre- Diwali event in Mumbai, netizens were waiting for Malaika Arora’s response. The actress and model has finally broken her silence about her relationship status.
Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship status
Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “My status right now: in a relationship, single, hehehe. She selected the “hehehe” option. Post her break up with Singham Again actor, she has often been sharing cryptic posts or stories on Instagram with her fans.
After Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single, Malaika Arora had shared a cryptic post which immediately grabbed attention of netizens. The post read, “Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for lifetime”.
Relationship timeline of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
The rumours of romance between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began in 2018 when they were spotted together at a fashion show. The couple confirmed their relationship on Malaika’s 45th birthday. After they made it official on Instagram, the duo were often seen holiday together and made appearance at events and they were seen spending time with each other’s families as well.
They sparked separation rumours when the couple were seen avoiding each other in July this year at designer Kunal Rawal’s show at the Indian Couture Week in Delhi. The duo were seen seated at the front row but were not sitting next to each other. In the video, they can be seen visibly avoiding each other. While Arjun waits obliges fans for selfies, his ex-girlfriend Malaika and could be seen ignoring him and finding her way to the exit. The visuals have led to netizens speculating that the couple did not part on good terms, as was reported earlier.
Updated 15:43 IST, November 25th 2024