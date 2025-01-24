Mamta Kulkarni: Once Linked To Underworld And ₹2000 Crore Drugs Case, Controversial Bollywood Heroine Takes 'Sanyas'

A popular actress in the 90s, who slowly faded into oblivion due to her rising controversies and link with the underworld, Mamta Kulkarni renounced worldly life at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. "I have been doing penance for the past 23 years," Kulkarni said as she took 'sanyas' under the Kinnar Akhara by performing her own 'Pind Daan'. While shocking to many, social media users raised questions over Kulkarni's decision, saying that some have turned Maha Kumbh, a holy gathering, into a "tamasha" (buffoonery).

Kulkarni's rise in the industry was sudden, but it soon fizzled out. The controversies still hound her and were one of the main reasons for her slowly being driven away from the industry. She has acted in several Bollywood and South Indian films, some of which were hits. Kulkarni was seen less on screen for the last few years.

Mamta Kulkarni began her Bollywood career in the early 90s | Image: Mamta Kulkarni/Instagram

Mamta Kulkarni's rise in Bollywood: Did her bold image work in her favour?

She made her debut with Tirangaa in 1992 and gained recognition for her role in Aashiq Awara (1993). In less than 10 years, she did over 50 films in Bollywood and South, mostly essaying the roles of a love interest and sometimes playing into her sensual image. Filmmakers wanted to feature Kulkarni in their movie songs. Koi Jaaye Toh Le Aaye from Ghatak, Bharo, Maang Meri Bharo from Sabse Bada Khiladi and Chudiyan Bajaungi Prem Dhun Gaaungi from Betaaj Badshah became some of her most cherished tracks in the 90s.

Mamta Kulkarni in a still from Karan Arjun | Image: X

The link-up with underworld don

In 1998, Mamta Kulkarni and underworld don Chhota Rajan's relationship came to light. It is believed that director Rajkumar Santoshi had cast Kulkarni in China Gate. Midway, due to some issues, she was kicked out of the film. She had shot extensively with the co-stars Naseeruddin Shah and Amrish Puri. However, after allegedly receiving threats from Rajan and his associates, Kulkarni was back in the film.

Mamta Kulkarni in a still from China Gate | Image: X

The film released and bombed. It was then that Kulkarni accused Santoshi of allegedly trying to make sexual advances at her during the shoot and blamed the director for reducing her screen time in the final cut. Chamma Chamma song featuring Urmila Matondkar became a huge hit and Kulkarni even sulked over it.

The controversial relationship with drug dealer and marriage rumours

Given her popularity, Mamta Kulkarni did various performances in Dubai in the late 90s. During one of her shows, she met Vicky Goswami, who was a drug dealer with connections to international peddlers. When Goswami was arrested and jailed, he reportedly gave all the responsibility of his legal businesses to Kulkarni.

File photo of Mamta Kulkarni | Image: X

Mamta married Goswami in 2013, but whenever she was asked about her marriage, she refused to accept it. In 2016, she was named as an accused in a ₹2000 crore drugs case, also involving Goswami, but she was not living in India and was declared a fugitive. "Now, I am not in touch with him, I last contacted him in 2016," Kulkarni told ANI last year.

Back in India after over two decades