Mamta Kulkarni Steps Down As Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar, Says 'People Have Issues With My Role'

Mamta Kulkarni, who has been in the news for being appointed as Mahamandaleshwar by the Kinnar Akhada, has resigned from the role. News agency, ANI has shared a video of the former actress opening up about her decision to step down from the role. Her decision has come after widespread criticism, who questioned her spiritual authenticity and internal conflicts.

Mamta Kulkarni steps down from the role as Mahamandaleshwar

In the video shared by ANI, Kulkarni announced her resignation and said that she has been 'sadhvi' since childhood and will continue to be so. "I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, am stepping down from this position. The honour I received was for my 25 years of spiritual practice, but some people have issues with my role as Mahamandaleshwar."

"My Guru, Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Maharaj, was a Siddha Mahapurush. I have done 25 years of penance with him. I don't need to go to Kailash, Manasarovar, or the Himalayas because all the worlds are already in front of me,” she added.

In the video, she also opened up about the financial controversies surrounding her appointment and said that she did not have the amount when she was asked to pay 2 lakh. It was Jai Ambagiri Mahamandaleshwar who paid the money. She concluded by saying, "This post was a certificate for sharing knowledge, but perhaps it's a sign that I should step away. I am returning it with gratitude. Namaste."

A few weeks ago, Kulkarni and her mentor Laxmi Narayan Tripathi expelled them citing tensions within the religious sector.

When Mamta Kulkarni denied paying ₹10 Crore to become Mahamandaleshwar at Kinnar Akhada