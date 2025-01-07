Search icon
Published 20:16 IST, January 7th 2025

Manisha Koirala Keeps Up Her Fitness Routine Despite Jolting 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal, Shares Video From Gym

Manisha Koirala proved that she is a true fitness enthusiast as she hit the gym post 7.1 earthquake near China-Nepal border today morning. Picture goes viral.

File photo of Manisha Koirala | Image: Instagram

Manisha Koirala is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Indian film industry and has given several critical and commercial hits over the years. She is known for some remarkable performances. When it comes to fitness, the actress never skips her schedule. Manisha, who is currently in Nepal, hit gym right after an earthquake with magnitude of 7.1 jolted Tibet near China-Nepal border today morning.

Manisha Koirala keeps up with her fitness routine

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which she is seen walking on the treadmill. Along the video, she wrote in the caption, “After #earthquake woke us up in morning”. In the video, Manisha can be seen sporting a jacket, orange gym tights and a baseball camp. She is seen walking briskly on a treadmill at high speed”.

Manisha Koirala's story | Source: Instagram

Later, Manisha also gave a glimpse of her workout session and shared in on Instagram. She captioned it, “"Don’t Skip the Stretch! Stretching after your workout helps: Reduce soreness Improve flexibility Prevent injuries Boost recovery... Take 5 minutes to stretch—it’s the final step to crushing your fitness goals," she captioned the post.

When Manisha Koirala emphasised on importance of prioritising health

The Shehzada actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and was deemed cancer-free in 2014. “In today’s time, the younger generation is facing a lot of health issues. They should maintain a proper health plan. I was also a cancer patient who survived due to awareness. “If I can defeat cancer, why not anyone? It was a very difficult time for me when I was diagnosed with cancer. I don’t want anyone to face this kind of disease. I’m appealing to everyone to please be health conscious,” Koirala told in an interaction with PTI.

Manisha Koirala - IMDb
File photo of Manisha Koirala | Source: IMDb

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi. She played the role of Mallikajaan in the eight-part period drama, which is set during the freedom struggle movement in India. The show also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

