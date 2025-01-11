Manoj Bajpayee Rubbishes Report Of Him And Kay Kay Menon Reuniting In Neeraj Pandey's Next: Kab Hua Yeh

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon collaborated only once in the 2016 comedy film Saat Uchakkey. Since then, their fans have been manifesting for them to work together once again and a few days ago, they believed that finally their prayers have been heard. A report suggested they'll be joining reuniting for Neeraj Pandey's next directorial. However, to everyone's disappointment, the report is false. Manoj, who recently wrapped The Family Man 3, issued a clarification and said that there's no truth to such rumours.

Manoj Bajpayee denies collaborating with Kay Kay Menon

Taking to his X handle, Manoj Bajpayee replied to a publication claiming, "@BajpayeeManoj and @kaykaymenon02 to star in #NeerajPandey ‘s Netflix espionage thriller.” the actor was quick to clarify, "Hahaha kaha se ye khabar shuru hote hai bhai?” (Where does such news originate from?). He then traced the original source and wrote, "Kab hua ye? (When did this happen?)"

(Image: X)

A few days ago, a publication reported that both actors will reunite for the untitled project set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. The source further told the publication that Neeraj has secured a deal with Netflix to release the movie directly on the streaming giant.

(Image: X)

For the unversed, Manoj and Kay Kay Menon's Saat Uchakkey was produced by Neeraj's banner Friday Filmworks. Both the actors have separately worked with Neeraj on several projects, but are yet to cross each other's paths.

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3 to be out soon

On December 28, Manoj took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of a walnut cake and the clapboard that reads, "TFM3 2024. It's a wrap!!! Date December 27." The text on the post reads, "Shooting wrapped!! for Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar."

(Image: Instagram)