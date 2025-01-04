Search icon
Published 23:46 IST, January 4th 2025

Meet Actor Who Played Younger Version Of Hrithik Roshan In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Hrithik Roshan's younger version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was played by child artist Kavish Majmudar. The actor's video is now going viral.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in K3G | Image: IMDb

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is unarguably one of the most iconic movies in the Bollywood fraternity. The star-studded cast in the film and their flamboyant characters still remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Be it, Kareena Kapoor, as Poo or Hrithik Roshan as Yash Raichand, the internet still blazes with fans sharing snips and clips from the movie. Remember the child artist Kavish Majumdar who played the younger version of Hrithik Roshan? The actor, who is all grown up, recreated amemorable scene from the film and now it’s going viral on social media.

Kavish Majumdar, who played the younger version of Hrithik Roshan

Kavish Majumdar took to Instagram and shared a reel in which he is seen enacting the scene where young Poo asks Laddoo to recite the tongue twister ‘Chandu Ke Chacha’. He wrote in the caption, Laddoo who???”.

Fans felt nostalgic after seeing the video and took to comment section and showered the actor with so much love. One user wrote, “Bachpan wala version me he is looking same like that character”. Another user wrote, “Laddoo is still the same”. “Bachpan vali yaadein... Missing”, wrote the third user. Baby John actor Varun Dhawan split into laughter and shared several red heart and laughing emojis.

All about Kavish Majumdar

Kavish Majumdar made his film debut with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a child artist. He made short films and worked as an assistant director to Soham Shah for Luck (2009). 

File photo of Kavish Majumdar | Source: Instagram

He returned to acting with Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, featuring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor (2013) and later starred in Main Tera Hero starring Varun Dhawan.(2014).

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:46 IST, January 4th 2025

