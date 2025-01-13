Mela Turns 25: DYK Aishwarya Rai Was The First Choice For The Aamir Khan Starrer, Actress Turned Down Role Because....

Mela starring Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna in lead roles was known for by audience for its quirky storyline, power-packed with acton, comedy and romance. The film recently completed 25 years after its release on January 7, 2000. It film also starred Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan. The director of the film Dharmesh Darshan revealed few interesting details.

What details did director of Mela reveal?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dharmesh Darshan was asked if Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for Mela. He said, “She was. She was also my first choice for the role of Memsaab in Raja Hindustani (1996). My heart was on her. But she urgently had to go for Miss World. I didn’t want to take any chances as I wanted an actress who could devote her full time to the film and Bollywood. It was her sheer grace that she didn’t hold it in her heart.”

File photo of Dharmesh Darshan | Source: Instagram

Dharmesh further revealed that, “A heroine of her level had worked with Aamir Khan and several Bollywood stars. Yet, she agreed and drove a couple of hours to shoot the scene”. Darshan also said that, “I’ve met ladies who have told me, Kya sir, aapne Aishwarya ko cameo diya aur Twinkle Khanna ko itna bada role de diya!”. Darshan also spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s cameo in the film and the song Chori Chori Hum Gori Se, which was played during her scene.

Aishwarya Rai in cameo appearance in Mela | Source: X

File photo of Twinkle Khanna in Mela | Source: X

What further details did Dharmesh Darshan revealed?

Darshan in a candid conversation revealed that, “This track was purchased by Hollywood for The Guru (2002). In fact, I am the only Bollywood director whose 3 songs were purchased by Hollywood makers and shot by them. Pardesi Pardesi and Pucho Zara Pucho from Raja Hindustani were a part of the soundtrack of V For Vendetta (2005) and played in the background in Kate Winslet-starrer Holy Smoke (1999) respectively”.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai played role of Champakali in a special appearance in Mela. She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar. Aishwarya went on to star in several popular films including Jeans, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bride and Prejudice, Raincoat, Dhoom 2 and Provoked among others.

File photo of Aishwarya Rai | Source: IMDb

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia made her debut in the film industry with the 1995 movie Barsaat. Mela reportedly was a failure at the box office.

File photo of Twinkle Khanna | Source: IMDb