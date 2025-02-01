Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer Out: Netizens Troll Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet, Say 'Nayi Flop Mubarak Ho'

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer Out: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh feature in the Mudassar Aziz directorial. The movie will hit the big screens on February 21, and the trailer of the movie was launched in Mumbai today. While the first impression of the trailer has been positive, a section of social media users took the opportunity to poke fun at the actors.

Social media users troll Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer

The makers of Mere Husband Ki Biwi launched the trailer of the movie at a special event in Mumbai. The actors, along with the film crew were a part of the pre-release event. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, the trailer received funny comments from trolls owing to Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have often received flak for their performance in movies and the box office result of their projects.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “Saal ki nai flop Mubarak ho, but expect harsh gujral to be in a flop”. Another mentioned, “Ab pkka flop hogi movie." A comment read, "2 girls are fighting over Arjun Kapoor?!?!?! iss movie ke liye Arjun ne saamne se paise diye honge." However, social media users have also heaped praises of Harsh Gujral and Arjun Kapoor's comic timing in the movie.

Double trouble for Arjun Kapoor in Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi was unveiled in Mumbai today. It was attended by the entire film team including Arjun, Bhumi, Rakul and director Mudassar Aziz and others. The trailer shows full upheaval in the life of Ankur, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor when he discovers that his ex-wife Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, has retrograde amnesia and has lost her memories for 5-6 years.

A still from Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Mere Husband ki Biwi | Image: X



However, Ankur has proposed to Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh and now he is scared that if she comes to know about the reality, there will be a mess in in Ankur's life. Arjun can be seen having nightmares and asking God for help. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet, Mere Husband Ki Biwi also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others.