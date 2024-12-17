Mukesh Khanna Says He Was 'Antagonising' Sonakshi As War Of Words Ensues Over Her Ramayana Knowledge

Sonakshi Sinha slammed veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for making "distasteful statements" against her upbringing and family while criticising her for lack of knowledge about Ramayana. Back in 2019, Sonakshi incorrectly answered a question about the Hindu epic during her appearance on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Khanna, who had criticised the actor back then, recounted the incident during a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. He blamed Sonakshi's father, veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, for not teaching Sonakshi about Ramayana.

Mukesh Khanna is known for playing the role of Shaktimaan | Image: IMDb

After Sonakshi fired back at Khanna for comments about her and her family, the latter admitted that he had "no malicious intention to malign her or her father". He also shared that he intended to question the knowledge of Gen Z who are "slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones"

Mukesh Khanna reacts to Sonakshi's post criticising him

In an interview with News9Live, Mukesh Khanna defended himself for his comments against Sonakshi and her family by saying, “I am surprised she took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising her by taking her name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign her or her father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him.”

File photo of Sonakhshi Sinha | Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

He added, “My intention was to react on today’s generation, which is called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on YouTube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me of her which I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters."

He concluded by saying, “We have a huge and vast knowledge preserved in our culture, sanskriti and history which every youth of today should know. And just not know but feel proud about it. That’s all.

Shatrughan Sinha fires back at Mukesh Khanna

After Sonakshi fumed at Khanna for his comments on her "lack of knowledge" about Ramayana, Shatrughan Sinha told Bollywood Hungama, "What qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayana? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

File photo of Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha | Iamge: X