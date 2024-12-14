Nargis Fakhri Makes First Public Appearance After Sister Aliya's Arrest In Double Murder Case, Watch

Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri was arrested for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne in Queens, New York earlier in December. Nargis, who has denied being in touch with Aliya, was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday, marking her first public appearance in Mumbai since the double murder case made it to the headlines.

Nargis Fakhri snapped in Mumbai | Image: Viral Bhayani

Nargis Fakhri spotted in Mumbai

Nargis Fakhri was snapped in Mumbai on December 14, roughly two weeks after the arrest of her sister Aliya in the double murder case in New York. She wore a light pink, printed co-ord set and appeared in high spirits. While speaking to the paparazzi outside a popular restaurant in the city, she skipped mentioning her sister's arrest.

Nargis was in a jovial mood and seemed unfazed by the controversy surrounding her younger sister's arrest. She had denied being in touch with Aliya Fakhri for over 20 years. their mother, meanwhile, has denied all charges against Aliya in the alleged double murder case.

Horror unfolds in Queens district

As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM in early December reached the garage, where her former boyfriend Edward Jacobs and Anastasia Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud "You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage.

Nargis Fakhri has denied being in touch with her murder accused sister Aliya | Image: Instagram

According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two couldn’t escape. They reportedly died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

As per media reports, Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. Nargis is yet to make a comment on the incident.