Published 23:41 IST, February 8th 2025

National Award-winning Composer Pritam Chakraborty's Studio Office Boy Steals ₹40 Lakh, Police Launch Manhunt: Report

According to reports, the theft happened at Pritam Chakraborty's studio Unimus Record Private Limited in Goregaon West on February 4.

Robbery at Pritam's Studio | Image: Republic

Robbery At Pritam's Studio: It has been reported that a theft incident occurred at veteran music director Pritam Chakraborty's studio in Goregaon West. The incident occurred on February 4 and it is believed an office boy, Ashish Sayal, allegedly stole a bag containing ₹40 lakh, per The Free Press Journal.

Case registered against office boy of Pritam's studio

A report on FPJ stated that the Malad Police has registered a case against Ashish under Section 306 (theft by a servant of property in possession of the master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 5. According to the FIR, the theft took place at Pritam's studio Unimus Record Private Limited located in the Rustomjee Ozone building on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Goregaon West, at 2 PM. An individual arrived at the studio and delivered a bag containing ₹40 lakh on behalf of producer Madhu Mantena.

Pritam's manager, Vinit Chheda, placed the bag in a drawer in the presence of other staff members, including Ashish Sayal, Ahmad Khan and Kamal Disha. After placing the bag, he went to the composer's residence in the same building to get some documents signed. It was around 10:30 PM when his manager noticed that the bag was missing from the drawer. He reportedly asked one of the staffers who told him that Ashish had taken the bag and told them that he would be delivering it to the composer.

(A file photo of Pritam | Image: Instagram)

He tried calling Ashish but his phone was switched off. They immediately started looking for him in the vicinity but couldn't locate him. The police are currently investigating the case.

Who is Pritam Chakraborty?

He is a National Award Winning Indian composer, instrumentalist, guitarist, music producer and singer from Kolkata. He debuted as a solo composer with the movie Dhoom and so far has composed music for more than 125 Bollywood movies. Some of his iconic songs are in movies, including Life in a... Metro, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,  Race 2, Murder 3 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:41 IST, February 8th 2025

