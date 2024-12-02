Nepotism, PR Stunt Or Politics? Vikrant's Cryptic Post On Retirement Has Fans Searching For Answers

Why Did Vikrant Massey Retire?: On the wee hours of December 2, the 12th Fail fame took to his social media account to announce a ‘temporary break' from films. The actor's premature retirement announcement choked fans and social media users nationwide. Since he did not mention the reason behind his decision, fan theories are now swirling around the reason behind his retirement.

Fans wonder why Vikrant Massey announced retirement

In his post, Vikrant Massey did not mention the reason behind his retirement. The actor, who rose to fame from the small screen, disappointed fans who praised for him after his latest release The Sabarmati Report. Some netizens compare the actor with Imran Khan who also took a hiatus from acting a few years back. Soon fans took it upon themselves to come up with theories behind Vikrant's retirement.



Vikrant Massey fans were in disbelief aftter he announced retirement | Image: IMDb

Vikrant Massey's announcement comes at a time when the Hindi film industry is fighting with accusations of being nepotistic and unfair to ‘outsiders'. Social media users wondered if that could explain the retirement decision. Other fans speculated that the actor is taking a break to pivot into politics and commence a career as a politician.

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy earlier this year | Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram



A few netizens refused to believe Vikrant Massey's claims and asserted that it seemed like a ‘PR stunt’ for his upcoming film Zero Se Restart. Some even reasoned that several other actors are also managing families with careers and advised the Balika Vadhu fame to do the same. Fans of the actor appreciated his decision to prioritise his family and advised him to be back in front of the camera after a brief hiatus.

What did Vikrant Massey write in his retirement note?



In his heartfelt note on Instagram, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. The last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."



Vikrant’s retirement announcement comes after a series of successful performances. Just last year, he earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. His August release, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, saw him return as Rishu, delivering a more intense performance. His latest project, The Sabarmati Report, has garnered him praise all over the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

