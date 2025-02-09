Published 10:01 IST, February 9th 2025
Netizens Sense 'Kalesh' As Alia Bhatt Puts On Lipstick, Alert 'Red Flag' Ranbir Kapoor
Social media was flooded with "wipe it off" comments, a call back to Ranbir Kapoor's infamous remark about Alia Bhatt wearing lipstick.
In 2023, a controversy erupted when Alia Bhatt revealed that her husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like her wearing lipstick and asks her to "wipe it off" when they go for an outing. After the Alpha actress did a shoot for a makeup brand for which she also wore various hues of lipstick, netizens were quick to refer to the controversy stoked back then. While some jokingly asked Alia to "be careful" others alerted Ranbir about his wife wearing lipstick, while labeling him as a "red flag".
How controversy erupted over Ranbir's "wipe it off" comment for Alia
During an interview, Alia had shared how Ranbir liked the natural colour of her lips and discouraged her from wearing lipstick. "Because one thing my husband…when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips,” she shared about Ranbir disliking her using lip tint.
Now, as Alia did a shoot in which she put on glossy, red lipstick, netizens were quick to bring back the controversy. Social media was flooded with "wipe it off" comments, a call back to Ranbir's infamous remark at Alia wearing lipstick.
How Ranbir was labelled a "red flag"
After Alia shared how Ranbir doesn't like her wearing lipstick, the internet labeled him as a "red flag". “I would never allow a guy who asks me to wipe off my lipstick anywhere close to me,” commented a netizen back then.
"I can't believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her "bf/husband" tells her to rub it off," wrote another one.
