Netizens Sense 'Kalesh' As Alia Bhatt Puts On Lipstick, Alert 'Red Flag' Ranbir Kapoor

In 2023, a controversy erupted when Alia Bhatt revealed that her husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like her wearing lipstick and asks her to "wipe it off" when they go for an outing. After the Alpha actress did a shoot for a makeup brand for which she also wore various hues of lipstick, netizens were quick to refer to the controversy stoked back then. While some jokingly asked Alia to "be careful" others alerted Ranbir about his wife wearing lipstick, while labeling him as a "red flag".

Ranbir-Alia married in April 2022 | Image: IMDb

How controversy erupted over Ranbir's "wipe it off" comment for Alia

During an interview, Alia had shared how Ranbir liked the natural colour of her lips and discouraged her from wearing lipstick. "Because one thing my husband…when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips,” she shared about Ranbir disliking her using lip tint.

Now, as Alia did a shoot in which she put on glossy, red lipstick, netizens were quick to bring back the controversy. Social media was flooded with "wipe it off" comments, a call back to Ranbir's infamous remark at Alia wearing lipstick.

How Ranbir was labelled a "red flag"

After Alia shared how Ranbir doesn't like her wearing lipstick, the internet labeled him as a "red flag". “I would never allow a guy who asks me to wipe off my lipstick anywhere close to me,” commented a netizen back then.

Ranbir and Alia's relationship was under scrutiny over some personal commentary that made it to social media | Image: X