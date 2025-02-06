Netizens Sniff 'Kalesh' As Parineeti-Raghav Are Missing From Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra is in India for the shooting of her upcoming film SSMB29 opposite Mahesh Babu. The magnum opus is directed by SS Rajamouli and will mark Priyanka's return to the Indian film industry after her 2019 release The Sky Is Pink. The actress took time from her work commitments to attend the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra, who is all set to tie the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7.

While the family has turned up in full force for the event, Priyanka's sister Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha's absence has not gone unnoticed. Many speculated that there is a rift simmering between the families.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie is in India for work and family wedding | Image: X

Parineeti skips brother Siddharth's pre-wedding functions despite being in Mumbai

Speculation is rife about family ties in the Chopra household as Parineeti and her family members were not seen at the various pre-wedding functions of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya over the past two days despite being in Mumbai. Netizens shared that since Priyanka was not present at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in September 2023, it could be that the couple has stayed away from the family functions. Some doubted "kalesh" simmering within.

Priyanka Chopra at Siddharth Chopra's haldi | Image: X

Parineeti's notable absence has to be seen in the light of Priyanka's in-laws' Denise and Kevin coming from the US for the family function. Nick Jonas also flew down on Thursday just in time for his brother-in-law's wedding. Siddharth's cousin sisters Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handa have also attended the wedding functions with full enthusiasm.

Raghav Chadha spotted at Mumbai airport

Amid speculation, Parineeti's husband Raghav Chadha was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning as he arrived in the city post Delhi Assembly polls.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra married in Sept 2023 | Image: X