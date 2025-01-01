New Year 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor And More Bollywood Celebs Bid Adieu To 2024 On High Note

As the holiday season wraps up another year and the beginning of a bright new one, Bollywood celebrities are taking some time off to relax with their loved ones. From snowy getaways in the Laplands to cosy family moments, their festive celebrations have been lighting up social media ever since. Whether it's Kareena Kapoor enjoying a snowy tradition in Switzerland or Tamannaah Bhatia spending a Texan holiday with fiancé Vijay Varma, each one of them has welcomed 2025 in their way.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping up with her tradition of ringing in the New Year in Switzerland with her family. The Singham Again actress has been posting glimpses of her holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two children, Taimur and Jeh. She shared a series of selfies from the trip, captioning them, "Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side. 31-12-2024."

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shraddha Kapoor welcomes the New Year 2025 with adorable pictures of herself on social media. On Tuesday, Shraddha posted some pictures on Instagram where she is looking cute in round glasses. She wore a black T-shirt paired with denim. The 'Stree' actor asked her fans in the caption, "True or false??? Main aaj 11 baje so jaoongi."

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself enjoying the cold while surrounded by the northern lights in Lapland, Finland. She also posted several pictures from her current vacation in London. Her caption read, “Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland.” Her followers are captivated by her radiant posts, sparking a desire to visit Finland’s winter paradise.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is soaking up the tropical charm of Sri Lanka on her year-end holiday. The actress posted a photo of herself relaxing on the beach, radiating peace and serenity. Her posts encourage followers to find comfort in nature. "Small joys," she captioned the image.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Kajol, known for her wit and charm took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen family photos on her Instagram as she wraps up 2024 and looks ahead to the new year. She captioned the post, "And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were in Sydney, Australia, to be the first to watch the fireworks welcoming the New Year 2025. They posted a video on Instagram.

Atlee

Baby John's producer Atlee also shared some photos with his wife Priya while giving some glimpses to his year-end celebrations and sent his 2025 New Year wishes to his fans. He wrote, "Happy Happy New Year 2025 all. May this year bring joy, peace, prosperity and more positivity. God bless."

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan spending new year 2025 together

Southern superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, along with actor R Madhavan and his wife, are currently in Dubai, celebrating the New Year.

"May this year bring joy, peace, prosperity, and more positivity. God bless."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia