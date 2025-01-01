Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:41 IST, January 1st 2025

New Year 2025: Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor And More Bollywood Celebs Bid Adieu To 2024 On High Note

Whether Kareena enjoying a snowy tradition in Switzerland or Tamannaah spending a Texan holiday with fiancé Vijay, here's how B'town celebrated New Year 2025.

New Year 2025: This is how Bollywood celebrities celebrated new year eve | Image: Instagram

As the holiday season wraps up another year and the beginning of a bright new one, Bollywood celebrities are taking some time off to relax with their loved ones. From snowy getaways in the Laplands to cosy family moments, their festive celebrations have been lighting up social media ever since. Whether it's Kareena Kapoor enjoying a snowy tradition in Switzerland or Tamannaah Bhatia spending a Texan holiday with fiancé Vijay Varma, each one of them has welcomed 2025 in their way.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping up with her tradition of ringing in the New Year in Switzerland with her family. The Singham Again actress has been posting glimpses of her holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two children, Taimur and Jeh. She shared a series of selfies from the trip, captioning them, "Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side. 31-12-2024."

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shraddha Kapoor welcomes the New Year 2025 with adorable pictures of herself on social media. On Tuesday, Shraddha posted some pictures on Instagram where she is looking cute in round glasses. She wore a black T-shirt paired with denim. The 'Stree' actor asked her fans in the caption, "True or false??? Main aaj 11 baje so jaoongi."

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself enjoying the cold while surrounded by the northern lights in Lapland, Finland. She also posted several pictures from her current vacation in London. Her caption read, “Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland.” Her followers are captivated by her radiant posts, sparking a desire to visit Finland’s winter paradise.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is soaking up the tropical charm of Sri Lanka on her year-end holiday. The actress posted a photo of herself relaxing on the beach, radiating peace and serenity. Her posts encourage followers to find comfort in nature. "Small joys," she captioned the image.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Kajol, known for her wit and charm took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen family photos on her Instagram as she wraps up 2024 and looks ahead to the new year. She captioned the post, "And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were in Sydney, Australia, to be the first to watch the fireworks welcoming the New Year 2025. They posted a video on Instagram.

Atlee

Baby John's producer Atlee also shared some photos with his wife Priya while giving some glimpses to his year-end celebrations and sent his 2025 New Year wishes to his fans. He wrote, "Happy Happy New Year 2025 all. May this year bring joy, peace, prosperity and more positivity. God bless."

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan spending new year 2025 together

Southern superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, along with actor R Madhavan and his wife, are currently in Dubai, celebrating the New Year.

"May this year bring joy, peace, prosperity, and more positivity. God bless."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia

Riteish Deshmukh shared a perfect family portrait with his fans, showing himself, Genelia, and their two children dressed in matching pyjamas. He captioned it, “From our family to yours … Happy 2025!!!!”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:41 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

'Cheap Politics': Delhi LG Trashes Temple Demolition Allegations by CM
India News
Driver Runs Over Two New Zealand Police Officers on New Year's Day
World News
Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE
India News
'May Year 2025 Bring Joy': President Murmu Extends New Year Greetings
India News
Dua Lipa Flaunts Engagement Ring As She Runs Errands In London | Photos
Entertainment News
'No One Can Stop China's Reunification': Xi Jinping's Warning to Taiwan
World News
Gambhir-Rohit RIFT? Ind Coach's Wish For Pujara Was Turned Down
SportFit
2025 K-Dramas List: Newtopia, Cashero, And More To Watch On OTT
Entertainment News
After IPL SNUB, David Warner Registers For PSL 2025 Draft
SportFit
26-Year-Old Indian-Origin Doctor Among Two Killed in UAE Aircraft Crash
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.