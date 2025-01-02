Published 21:21 IST, January 2nd 2025
New Year, New Home For Ranbir-Alia, Raha: First Glimpse Of Their ₹250 Crore Bungalow Viral
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to move into their new residence in the new year. The first glimpse of the building is now viral.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to move to a new location. The couple has been overseeing the construction of their new Bungalow- Krishna Raj for a year now. A video of the fully constructed building is now going viral.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new house almost complete
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been expanding their property portfolio since the arrival of their daughter, Raha. The Brahmastra couple has dedicated the past two years to constructing their dream home, the KrishnaRaj bungalow in Mumbai, which is going to be Raha’s gift. A video now shows that the house is nearing completion.
A video showcasing the exterior of Alia and Ranbir's luxurious bungalow is sure to impress. The latest viral video shared by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani showcases the newly renovated KrishnaRaj bungalow. The exterior of the bungalow features a grey and off-white colour scheme, complemented by large windows. Each floor boasts terraces with white railings for safety, and the building appears to have six storeys. Once the video was posted online, fans flooded the comments, with some congratulating the couple while others made light of the bungalow’s design.
More about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new bungalow
For unversed, the Krishna Raj bungalow is named after Ranbir Kapoor's late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. Over the past few months, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor have frequently been spotted visiting the construction site. Reports indicate that Ranbir intends to give his daughter, Raha, a remarkable gift: he plans to register the bungalow, valued at ₹250 crore, in her name.
A source referenced by Bollywood Life states, "The house has cost more than ₹250 crore once it's all done. This will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area, compared with Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa." It is said that Neetu Kapoor will co-own the bungalow, as her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, had made her a half-owner of all his properties.
