Nimrat Kaur Deserves An Apology, Internet Reacts As Aishwarya Rai Drops Birthday Wish For Abhishek Bachchan
Last year, Abhishek and Aishwarya were at the center of divorce speculations, which eventually died down. Nimrat Kaur's name was also linked with the former.
Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on February 5. On the occasion, his wife Aishwarya Rai dropped a heartfelt wish for him accompanied by a throwback photo of the actor from his childhood. Last year, the couple was at the center of divorce speculations, which eventually died down. Now, as the Ponniyin Selvan actress wished her better half on his special day, fans questioned suspicious netizens over their theories about Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation. Some demanded an apology for Nimrat Kaur, who was linked with Abhishek as rumours of a strain in his marriage with Aishwarya made headlines.
Netizens raise a complaint after Aishwarya Rai drops birthday wish for Abhishek
Aishwarya Rai's comments section was flooded with loving messages from fans. Many wished the couple a long and happy marriage while others congratulated Abhishek on turning a year older. However, netizens did complain about Aishwarya not dropping their couple photo.
The caption to Aishwarya's post read, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless." A social media user commented, "Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan aap per Mahadev ka Aashirwad banaa rahe." Another one wrote, "Aiswarya u and abhi always stunning."
Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo with his son on his birthday
As Abhishek turned 49, Amitabh Bachchan also wished him on social media with a throwback photo. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Farah Khan and other Bollywood celebs also wished the Guru actor on his birthday.
I Want To Talk was the actor's last release. The drama explores themes of resilience, human connection, and the emotional journey of a father striving to rebuild his fractured relationship with his daughter. The film follows the life of Arjun Sen, a talkative Bengali man who has lived the American Dream. Arjun's life takes a dramatic turn when he learns he has just 100 days to live. This news forces him to confront his mortality, prompting a deep reflection on his life choices. It is now streaming on Prime Video.
