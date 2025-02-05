Nimrat Kaur Deserves An Apology, Internet Reacts As Aishwarya Rai Drops Birthday Wish For Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on February 5. On the occasion, his wife Aishwarya Rai dropped a heartfelt wish for him accompanied by a throwback photo of the actor from his childhood. Last year, the couple was at the center of divorce speculations, which eventually died down. Now, as the Ponniyin Selvan actress wished her better half on his special day, fans questioned suspicious netizens over their theories about Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation. Some demanded an apology for Nimrat Kaur, who was linked with Abhishek as rumours of a strain in his marriage with Aishwarya made headlines.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011 | Image: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

Netizens raise a complaint after Aishwarya Rai drops birthday wish for Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai's comments section was flooded with loving messages from fans. Many wished the couple a long and happy marriage while others congratulated Abhishek on turning a year older. However, netizens did complain about Aishwarya not dropping their couple photo.

Abhishek Bachchan in a childhood photo | Image: Instagram

The caption to Aishwarya's post read, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless." A social media user commented, "Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan aap per Mahadev ka Aashirwad banaa rahe." Another one wrote, "Aiswarya u and abhi always stunning."

Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo with his son on his birthday

As Abhishek turned 49, Amitabh Bachchan also wished him on social media with a throwback photo. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Farah Khan and other Bollywood celebs also wished the Guru actor on his birthday.

I Want To Talk is streaming on Prime Video | Image: X