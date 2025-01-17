No Guards, Visitors Logbook: How Lax Building Security Helped Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sneak In

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai to remove a knife from his spine after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his home, and is now "out of danger". The attack reportedly took place in the wee hours of Thursday and left the actor grievously injured. As per the latest reports, police disclosed some major security lapses in the celebrity building where the couple owns an apartment, estimated to be worth ₹103 crore.

How did the intruder break into Saif's home?

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of the Mumbai Police, stated on Thursday, "The accused used the fire escape staircase to access Saif Ali Khan's house last night, seemingly in an attempt to rob."

As per the latest update, The police found no surveillance cameras at the residence, which complicated efforts to trace the suspect. CCTV footage captured the individual fleeing the scene. Additionally, the building lacked both security personnel and a visitor tracking system.

High-profile security breached by Saif's attacker