Published 15:55 IST, February 5th 2025
Nora Fatehi Dies While Ziplining? Death Rumours Take Over The Internet As Viral Image Surfaces, Fans In Disbelief
Nora Fatehi recently fell prey to a death rumours after a video went viral on social media claiming that the actress lost her life during an adventure sport.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Time and again, we have seen several fake celebrity deaths doing rounds on social media. Nora Fatehi is the latest celebrity who fell prey to a similar situation after a clip of her went viral that the actress had died while ziplining. As soon as the post went viral, fans slammed the page for false news.
Nora Fatehi’s death rumours shocks fans
An Instagram page had shared a clip in which a woman can be seen tied to a cable with harness and gets dropped from a massive height. The page had written with the caption, “@norafatehi famous Bollywood actor death bad news for bollywood”. On the video, the text read, “Famous Bollywood artist Nora Fatehi accidental death”. Fans were quick to slam the Instagram page for spreading false news about her death.
Recently, Nora Fatehi had recently shared her ordeal during the LA Wildfire. She took to Instagram stories and shared a video saying, “I'm in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like 5 minutes ago. So, I quickly packed all my stuff and I'm evacuating out of here, out of this area.”
Nora Fatehi’s rise to stardom
Nora Fatehi in an actress who has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. She made her acting debut in the Hindi film Roar: The Tiger of the Sunderbans. Nora gained recognition after her special appearances in songs in Telugu films including Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She also appeared in Malayalam films including Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
She also made her international single debut with the song Dirty Little Secret in collaboration with Zack Knight . Nora recently made her collaboration with Jason Derulo for song Snake.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:05 IST, February 5th 2025