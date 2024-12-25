Not Bollywood, But Imtiaz Ali Picks THIS Pushpa 2 Actor For His Next Film The Idiot Of Istanbul

Imtiaz Ali had a best 2024 year as his directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, was hailed by the critics and audience. The movie was released directly on OTT and received critical acclaim, with many calling it a return to form for the director's career. Now, he is busy with the preparation of his next movie and you'll be surprised to know that he hasn't picked any Bollywood actor and has gone all the way to the Malayalam industry to cast his lead actor. In a recent roundtable interview, the Rockstar director revealed that his next is with Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil.

The Idiot of Istanbul stars Fahadh Faasil

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Imtiaz Ali revealed the title of his next film which is The Idiot of Istanbul and added that he has been trying to make this film for a long time now. “This announcement is out, but it’s like a little ahead of its time. There is a movie, but I don’t know, it might not be the next one up. But, yes, I’ve been trying to make this film for a long time. It’s called The Idiot of Istanbul," he was quoted saying.

(A file photo of Imtiaz Ali | Image: Wikipedia)

When asked to spill the beans about Fahadh's role, whether he'll be in the lead or not, to this, he replied, "I would like it…yeah. I would love to do this. And now, since you’ve cornered me, I don’t know why I’m not supposed to say this. But yes, my plan is to make this film with Fahadh.”

This movie will mark Fahadh's debut in Bollywood. He will reportedly star alongside Triptii Dimri in the movie.

(A file photo of Fahadh Faasil | Image: Instagram)

Fahadh Faasil will have a busy 2025 - Why?