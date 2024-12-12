Not Just Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Also Turned Vegetarian For Ramayana Role? Amaran Actress Reacts

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi is one of the much-awaited films. Since the mythological drama is one behold many speculations also have been emerging with time. Amid regional sentiments connected with the film, earlier, reports suggested that the actors gave up non-vegetarian food for the film. However, Thandel actress Sai Pallavi has now slammed those reports and has warned of legal action against anyone spreading false information.

Earlier, there were reports that Sai Pallavi gave up non-vegetarian food for shooting Ramayana. However, now reacting to the rumours she slammed those reports.

On Wednesday, Sai Pallavi addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), posting a detailed response to refute the claims about her adopting vegetarianism to play Sita in Ramayana. She wrote, "Most of the times, Almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!"

This clarification followed a report by a Tamil daily, which claimed that the actor had given up non-vegetarian food for the role. The article also alleged that she travels with her own team of cooks, who prepare only vegetarian meals for her during her trips.

For those unaware, Sai Pallavi has always been a vegetarian. In a past interview, she shared, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."

When rumours emerged that Ranbir Kapoor renounced alcohol and non-vegetarian foods

In the early months of 2024, many reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor had renounced non-vegetarian food, alcohol and late-night parties. According to a report in Koimoi, Ranbir's decision to make these sacrifices is not for the public image but to feel as pure as Lord Ram.

