Not 'South Indian' Enough? Alia Bhatt's 2 States Casting Invited 'Disdain, Hatred', Says Co-star

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer 2 States was loved by fans for their acting skills and the plot line. The film was based on a couple who want to marry each other but are different cultural backgrounds. Recently, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the film and also revealed how Alia had to face criticism for her role.

Arjun Kapoor: There was absolute disdain and hatred

Arjun Kapoor in a recent interaction with Mashable India, he spoke about the film 2 states and also mentioned how his co-star Alia Bhatt was troller for her role of Ananya Swaminathan, because she didn’t look like South Indian.

Arjun Kapoor said, “There was absolute disdain and hatred against Alia on social media when she signed 2 States. It was because they said she doesn’t look like a South Indian and her previous film Student Of The Year hadn’t given her that kind of recognition that was needed to play that role, which was already established at that point because many people had read the book. There were also other big names that were considered exciting and visually relevant for the role.”

Poster of 2 States featuring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor

He further said, “But Alia just kept her head down and worked. I never heard her complain about anything on the set. She did an audition, she did a photoshoot and that was the day they decided that she is the right choice for the role.”

What more did Arjun Kapoor revealed?

Speaking to Mashable India, Arjun Kapoor said, “Alia was also filming for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway while working on 2 States. "Highway released just before 2 States and the world’s opinion of Alia Bhatt changed completely and in just one Friday”.

