Not Taimur, Ibrahim Or Afsar Zaidi: Republic Reveals Identity Of Person Who Accompanied Bleeding Saif Ali Khan To Hospital

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra, Mumbai early morning on January 16. While the actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, located not far from his Satguru Sharan building, in an auto, suspense loomed over who took an injured Saif to the hospital while he bled after the knife attack on him.

Saif Ali Khan was injured in a knife attack on January 16 | Image: X

When Republic tracked down the autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, the latter revealed that a 7-8 year-old boy, presumed to be Taimur Ali Khan, and another man in his 50s or 60s was with the actor. Many believed the older man mentioned by Rana was Afsar Zaidi, Saif's friend, who also did the administrative formalities at the hospital after the actor was admitted. Zaidi's name also appears in the MLC report of the hospital. However, Republic has now identified the man who accompanied Saif to the hospital. It's not Afsar or Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif's elder son, as claimed in a few media reports.

Saif with auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana | Image: ANI

Saif's caretaker rushed him to the hospital

As per one of the close associates of Saif Ali Khan, Hari, the family caretaker, took him to the Lilavati Hospital. Sources also said that the accused did not know it was actor Saif and Kareena's residence where he had broken into. One of the caretakers at Saif’s residence narrated the incident to the police station. As per close family sources, the accused came to steal, but the actor thwarted his attempt and got injured in the act of defending his family.

Saif's security beefed up after the attack

Mumbai police, meanwhile, has deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan following the knife attack on him by an intruder on January 16. Saif was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladesh national staying illegally in India, as per police.

Man who attacked Saif Ali Khan captured on CCTV | Image: X