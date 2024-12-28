Photos: Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Diana Penty And More Turn Heads At Manish Malhotra's Bash

Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to social media to share glimpses from the star-studded house party he hosted ahead of New Year. Manish's bashes are popular for inviting the whos who of Bollywood and Saturday night was no different as celebs descended at his residence for a get-together.

Couples and singles spotted at Manish Malhotra's bash

On his Instagram stories, Manish Malhotra posted a photo of himself posing with Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the next post, the designer shared a picture alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and Nidhi Dutta.

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted walking hand in hand at the party. In a video that surfaced online, Vijay was seen waiting for Tamannaah as she stepped out of her car. After greeting her, the couple walked together up the stairs to Manish Malhotra’s residence. They shared a warm moment, posing for the paparazzi before entering the house. The party was a glamorous and star-studded affair, attended by celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Abhay Verma and Aditya Seal, among others.

Manish congratulates PV Sindhu after she gets married

Manish also posted stunning images of badminton player PV Sindhu alongside a congratulatory note after the latter tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai recently.