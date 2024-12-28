Published 14:05 IST, December 28th 2024
Photos: Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Diana Penty And More Turn Heads At Manish Malhotra's Bash
Check out photos from Manish Malhotra's bash ahead of New Year's. The get-together was attended by Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and more.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to social media to share glimpses from the star-studded house party he hosted ahead of New Year. Manish's bashes are popular for inviting the whos who of Bollywood and Saturday night was no different as celebs descended at his residence for a get-together.
Couples and singles spotted at Manish Malhotra's bash
On his Instagram stories, Manish Malhotra posted a photo of himself posing with Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the next post, the designer shared a picture alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and Nidhi Dutta.
Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted walking hand in hand at the party. In a video that surfaced online, Vijay was seen waiting for Tamannaah as she stepped out of her car. After greeting her, the couple walked together up the stairs to Manish Malhotra’s residence. They shared a warm moment, posing for the paparazzi before entering the house. The party was a glamorous and star-studded affair, attended by celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Abhay Verma and Aditya Seal, among others.
Manish congratulates PV Sindhu after she gets married
Manish also posted stunning images of badminton player PV Sindhu alongside a congratulatory note after the latter tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai recently.
He captioned the post, “Congratulations @pvsindhu1 and Venkata Datta Sai… Blessings and love. When @pvsindhu1 spoke to me about her main and most important function of the wedding ceremony and expressed her love for our #Evara collection, I envisioned her as a stunning bride in our gold handwoven tissue saree, intricately embroidered by artisans in zari and zardosi, paired with our signature long personalised #mmveil. Matching to perfection, she adorned The Imperial Heirloom collection, showcasing uncut diamonds & Zambian emeralds, along with a traditional kamarbandh, all from @manishmalhotrajewellery. For Venkata, it was always a classic look in my mind, further adorned with our menswear jewellery of #mmbuttons... both of them regal and classic… #manishmalhotrabride #manishmalhotrabridegroom @manishmalhotravows @manishmalhotraworld.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:05 IST, December 28th 2024